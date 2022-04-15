There have been a lot of conversations about people’s relationships with their children. Some have said, “I love my child more than anything.” Others have said, “I would do anything for my children.” These are dangerous statements, feelings and attitudes for Christians. Why? We need to be very careful to train our thinking in the way God wants us to think.
Consider the words of Jesus Christ our Savior stated in Matthew 10:37: “Anyone who loves their father or mother more than me is not worthy of me; anyone who loves their son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me.”
Wow! We are instructed to love God and Jesus Christ more than our parents and our very own children. Why? They deserve our love and loyalty. Here’s some proof.
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth on him should not perish, but have eternal life” (John 3:16 ASV).
God and Jesus love us. God gave Jesus as a propitiatory sacrifice (Romans 3:25) for us, so that we may have eternal life.
1 John 3:16 teaches about real love: “This is how we know what love is: Jesus Christ laid down his life for us. And we ought to lay down our lives for our brothers and sisters.” That’s true love.
Because God loves us so much, we should not let anything separate us from God’s love. Romans 8:35: “Who will separate us from the love of Christ? Will tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword?”
Ask yourself: “What will it take to separate me from God?”
Until next time, remember these faithful words from Romans 8:38-39: “For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Keep it positive.
For your notes:
Romans 3:25 (ASV): “whom God set forth to be a propitiation, through faith, in his blood, to show his righteousness because of the passing over of the sins done aforetime, in the forbearance of God.”
Webster’s Dictionary defines propitiation as the act of gaining or regaining the favor or goodwill of someone or something: the act of propitiating: appeasement.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
