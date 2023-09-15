Galatians 5:16: “So I say, live by the Spirit, and you will never fulfill the desires of the flesh” (International Standard Version).
How can we live by the spirit? We must pray to God for holy spirit. Pray for the fruits of the spirit in Galatians 5:22,23. “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law” (NIV).
Mark 11:24: “Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours” (NIV). After we have asked for God’s help, we need to believe that we will receive the holy spirit.
Forgiveness is living by the spirit. Mark 11:25 says: “And when you stand praying, if you hold anything against anyone, forgive them, so that your Father in heaven may forgive you your sins” (NIV).
“But if you are not forgiving, neither will your Father in Heaven forgive you your faults,” Mark 11:26 (Aramaic Bible in Plain English). We must forgive others and ourselves if we want God’s forgiveness.
Colossians 3:2 teaches us: “Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things.” Focus on spiritual things. Do not worry about worldly things.
Matthew 6:34 helps us to understand: “Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own” (NIV).
Until next time: Concentrate or meditate on the blessings that God has for you now and in the future. Jeremiah 29:11 gives us this hope: “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the LORD, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future’” (NIV). Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the "Keep It Positive for Life" show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated "Power and Praise" broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.