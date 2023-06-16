Acts 5:1-8 teaches to be careful to whom we pledge and give our loyalty.
“Now a man named Ananias, together with his wife Sapphira, also sold a piece of property. With his wife’s full knowledge, he kept back part of the money for himself, but brought the rest and put it at the apostles’ feet. Then Peter said, ‘Ananias, how is it that Satan has so filled your heart that you have lied to the Holy Spirit and have kept for yourself some of the money you received for the land? Didn’t it belong to you before it was sold? And after it was sold, wasn’t the money at your disposal? What made you think of doing such a thing? You have not lied just to human beings but to God.’
“When Ananias heard this, he fell down and died. And great fear seized all who heard what had happened. Then some young men came forward, wrapped up his body, and carried him out and buried him. About three hours later his wife came in, not knowing what had happened. Peter asked her, ‘Tell me, is this the price you and Ananias got for the land?’ ‘Yes,’ she said, ‘that is the price.’”
Acts 5:9-10 continues: “Peter said to her, ‘How could you conspire to test the Spirit of the Lord? Listen! The feet of the men who buried your husband are at the door, and they will carry you out also.’ At that moment she fell down at his feet and died. Then the young men came in and, finding her dead, carried her out and buried her beside her husband.”
The wife received the same punishment as the husband – death. If she measured herself by God’s standards, she would not have agreed to lie.
Paul asked some thought-provoking questions in Galatians 1:10: “Am I now trying to win the approval of human beings, or of God? Or am I trying to please people? If I were still trying to please people, I would not be a servant of Christ.” These are some questions for us to consider and be honest about our answers.
We cannot agree to do wrong because some human we love decided to do wrong. We must love God more than anyone. Jesus taught us this lesson in Matthew 22:36. A Pharisee asked Jesus “Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law?” Jesus quickly and honestly answered the Pharisee in Matthew 22:37-40: “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.”
Until next time: Remember we are the slaves of Jesus Christ. (Romans 1:1 – “Paul, a servant of Christ Jesus, called to be an apostle and set apart for the gospel of God.”) We are to follow all of his commandments (Matthew 28:20 – “and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.”), especially to love God wholeheartedly, whole-souled, with our whole minds (Matthew 22:37 – “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind”). Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
