Acts 5:1-8 teaches to be careful to whom we pledge and give our loyalty.

“Now a man named Ananias, together with his wife Sapphira, also sold a piece of property. With his wife’s full knowledge, he kept back part of the money for himself, but brought the rest and put it at the apostles’ feet. Then Peter said, ‘Ananias, how is it that Satan has so filled your heart that you have lied to the Holy Spirit and have kept for yourself some of the money you received for the land? Didn’t it belong to you before it was sold? And after it was sold, wasn’t the money at your disposal? What made you think of doing such a thing? You have not lied just to human beings but to God.’

Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the "Keep It Positive for Life" show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated "Power and Praise" broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.

