Jesus Christ told us this is Matthew 6:34: “Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own” (NIV).
How can we let go of our worries and trust in God? In Matthew 6:25-26, Jesus teaches us: “Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes? Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they?” (NIV). Jesus shared this information with us to assure us that our Father in heaven will take care of all of our needs.
Jesus asked a poignant question in Matthew 6:27: “Who of you by being anxious can add one cubit to his life span?” (NWT). Basically, there is no benefit in worrying.
Matthew 6:8 says: “So do not be like them, for your Father knows what you need even before you ask him” (NWT).
In John 14:1, Jesus gives us this instruction: “Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me” (NIV).
We are given this wonderful promise in Matthew 6:31-32: “So never be anxious and say, ‘What are we to eat?’ or, ‘What are we to drink?’ or, ‘What are we to wear?’ For all these are the things the nations are eagerly pursuing. Your heavenly Father knows that you need all these things” (NWT).
Until next time: meditate on all of these scriptures from today’s lesson. Remember these kind words recorded in 1 John 4:16: “And so we know and rely on the love God has for us. God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in them” (NIV). Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
