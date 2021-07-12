Angela Ford: Lemon Glazed Cookies

Dry ingredients:
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon lemon zest
Wet ingredients:
1 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, room temperature
1 large egg, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 tablespoons lemon juice freshly squeezed
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In medium bowl, whisk dry ingredients and set aside.
In large bowl, using hand mixer on low: cream butter until light-yellow and fluffy. Combine sugar and beat for 1 to 2 minutes. Mix in egg, vanilla and lemon juice. Incorporate dry ingredients.
Using an ice cream scoop, place dough on parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes.
Lemon Glaze: Combine 2 cups confectioner’s sugar with 1/3 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice and 2 tablespoons lemon zest. Glaze the cookies while slightly warm from the oven.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.