Angela Ford: Lemon Garlic Butter Angel Hair Pasta

1 box angel hair pasta
2 tablespoon olive oil
1 box angel hair pasta
2 tablespoon olive oil
1 small onion diced
1 large clove garlic minced
2 tablespoons capers, drained
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons cold butter unsalted
Fresh ground black pepper and red pepper flakes to taste
Directions: Boil water for pasta. Cook pasta according to package directions. Save 1/2 cup pasta water. Set aside.
In large skillet on medium heat, heat oil. Add onion. Cook and stir until onions are tender. Add garlic, capers, juice and pasta water and bring to boil. Reduce heat. Add seasonings. Add the butter by incorporating one tablespoon at a time. Toss in cooked pasta. Serve with fresh grated Parmesan.
Tip: Try green olives in this recipe. Just substitute the green olives for the capers. Also try adding tuna. Serve as a delicious lemony side with grilled chicken or baked fish.
No need for salt. Salt is in pasta water, Parmesan and capers. Lemon also lends a salty flavor to the dish.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
