Angela Ford: Lemon Chicken Noodle Soup

Ingredients:
4 cups cooked chicken shredded (we used 4 boneless skinless chicken breast)
4 cups chicken broth (reserved from cooking chicken or store-bought)
2 cups water
1 large onion minced
2 celery stalks sliced
3 carrots sliced (we left the peel; if the peel is bitter remove)
4 garlic cloves finely minced
2 teaspoons fresh ginger grated
2 tablespoons fresh lemon zest grated
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 tablespoon dried oregano
2 bay leaves
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions: In a large pan or Dutch oven, add all ingredients except broth and water, saute on medium high heat for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the broth and water. Salt and pepper to taste. Bring the soup to a boil, add 2 cups egg noodles. Cook until noodles are at the desired tenderness. Serve with lemon slices and additional grated ginger. Enjoy!
