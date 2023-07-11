Angela Ford: Keto Kale with Almonds

2 tablespoons olive oil
1 small onion chopped
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: July 11, 2023 @ 7:13 pm
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 small onion chopped
1 bunch kale washed, drained and chopped
1 cup sliced or slivered almonds
1/2 teaspoon each kosher or sea salt, freshly ground black pepper and granulated garlic
1 cup water
1/2 pound cooked bacon chopped
Directions: In a large skillet on medium high heat: Heat olive oil for 30 seconds. Add onion, almonds, kale. Season to taste. Saute and stir occasionally for 5 minutes. Add in water. Lower temperature and simmer for 10 to 20 minutes until kale has reached the desired tenderness. Add bacon and serve. Serve over steamed white rice. For keto diet, serve over cooked seasoned cauliflower rice. Enjoy!
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on @Angelas_spot This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, desserts and snacks. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of "Angela's Kitchen," a program featured on @Angelas_spot This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, desserts and snacks. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
