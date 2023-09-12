Angela Ford: Kentucky Crispy Baked Chicken Thighs

4 bone-in chicken thighs (pat dry)
4 bone-in chicken thighs (pat dry)
Coating, in a large zipper bag add:
1 cup panko bread crumbs
4 teaspoons paprika
2 teaspoons olive, vegetable or canola oil
1 teaspoon each black pepper, celery flakes, salt, poultry seasoning, oregano, tarragon, parsley, chives
1/2 teaspoon each dried minced onion flakes, granulated garlic
Directions: Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Zip the bag and shake to mix. Add 2 tablespoons vegetable, canola or olive oil to the bag. Mix. Add chicken thighs. Coat well. Place on broiler pan. Top the thighs with the remaining seasoned panko crumbs for extra crispy texture.
Bake 40-45 minutes until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit
Line the bottom of the pan with foil for easy cleanup. Let the chicken marinate for 30 minutes before baking. If this step is omitted, the crispy crust will not adhere to the chicken. This recipe can be doubled.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on @Angelas_spot This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
