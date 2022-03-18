‘Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.” (James 1:27)
Christians should utilize the Bible to correct our thinking. Let’s start with a common word: “Karma.” Karma is a Buddhism and Hinduism teaching. Christians know that the Bible teaches, “Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows.” (Galatians 6:7)
Easter is not Christian. It is a pagan celebration according to Vine’s Complete Expository Dictionary of Old and New Testament Words. Jesus told us in John 6:52-55: “Then the Jews began to argue with one another, saying, ‘How can this man give us His flesh to eat?’ So Jesus said to them, ‘Truly, truly, I say to you, unless you eat the flesh of the Son of Man and drink His blood, you have no life in yourselves. He who eats My flesh and drinks My blood has eternal life, and I will raise him up on the last day. For My flesh is true food, and My blood is true drink. He who eats My flesh and drinks My blood abides in Me, and I in him’.”
Jesus did not mention bunnies, baskets, chocolates or dyed chicken eggs. (See more in Mark 14:22-25)
As Christians, we are to separate from unbelievers. “So come out from among unbelievers and be separate,” says the Lord, “and do not touch what is unclean; And I will graciously receive you and welcome you [with favor]” (2 Corinthians 6:17) (Amplified).
Does it seem likely that we should be involved in pagan celebrations or repeating pagan teachings?
We are instructed not to love the world in 1 John 2:15-17, which says, “Do not love the world nor the things in the world. If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him. For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh and the lust of the eyes and the boastful pride of life, is not from the Father, but is from the world. The world is passing away, and also its lusts; but the one who does the will of God lives forever.”
We must maintain pure worship without adulterating false religious practices. (Mark 7: 8-9)
The Bible gives us further instructions regarding idols in 2 Corinthians 6:16, which encourages us in this way: “What agreement is there between the temple of God and idols? For we are the temple of the living God. As God has said: ‘I will live with them and walk among them, and I will be their God, and they will be my people.’”
Until next time, be encouraged to meditate on the words in John 4:24: “God is spirit [the Source of life, yet invisible to mankind], and those who worship Him must worship in spirit and truth” (Amplified).
Do not let God say this about any of us: Mark 7:7: “They worship me in vain [their worship is meaningless and worthless, a pretense], teaching the precepts of men as doctrines [giving their traditions equal weight with the Scriptures]” (Amplified).
Keep it positive.
Mark 7:8-9: “You have let go of the commands of God and are holding on to human traditions.” And he continued, “You have a fine way of setting aside the commands of God in order to observe your own traditions!”
Mark 14:22-25: “While they were eating, Jesus took bread, and when he had given thanks, he broke it and gave it to his disciples, saying, ‘Take it; this is my body.’ Then he took a cup, and when he had given thanks, he gave it to them, and they all drank from it. ‘This is my blood of the covenant, which is poured out for many,’ he said to them. ‘Truly I tell you, I will not drink again from the fruit of the vine until that day when I drink it new in the kingdom of God.’”
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
