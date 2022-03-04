With all that is going on in our world today, many people are faithfully watching the news and discussing the events happening all around the world.
For Christians, we know that Jesus gave us these signs to remind us of the coming of his day.
Matthew 24:3 – “As Jesus was sitting on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to him privately. ‘Tell us,’ they said, ‘when will this happen, and what will be the sign of your coming and of the end of the age?’”
Jesus continues with answering the apostles’ question in Matthew 24:6-8, “You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come. Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places. All these are the beginning of birth pains.”
These very things are going on in the world today. As Christians, we shouldn’t be overwhelmed by current events. While they are worrisome, we should find solace in the fact that Jesus’ prophecy is coming true. It means our salvation is near, this old system will come to an end thanks to Jesus Christ our savior.
God understands how we feel about these distressing events. He knows we may lose focus on His goals when we become distracted which is why we must heed the council found in Joshua 1:8. “Keep this Book of the Law always on your lips; meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do everything written in it. Then you will be prosperous and successful.”
Avoid the pitfalls by reading, studying and meditating on the word of God every day (Psalm 1:2), we can shift our focus, and the focus of others, to what’s important. Discuss the events of the Bible with people. Give a thorough witness. This is our duty as faithful Christians and our privilege.
Until next time, meditate on these important words of Matthew 24:42, “Therefore keep watch, because you do not know on what day your Lord will come.” Keep it positive.
Psalm 1:2: “Whose delight is in the law of the Lord, and who meditates on his law, day and night.”
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the Keep It Positive for Life show, a local Christian Motivation program, featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated Power and Praise broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
