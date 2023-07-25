Angela Ford: Kale, Carrot, and Citrus Salad

Place ingredients in a large bowl:
Citrus dressing:
Place ingredients in a large bowl:
Citrus dressing:
1 tablespoon dijon mustard
1 tablespoon freshly squeezed or bottled orange juice
1 tablespoon olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions: Drizzle olive oil while whisking simultaneously until desired texture. For thinner texture, drizzle more olive oil.
Salad:
Add 1 bunch kale or spinach washed, drained, dried, chopped
12 orange segments
1/4 cup toasted sliced or slivered almonds
2 small carrots or 1 large carrot shredded
Directions: Toss to coat the vegetables, nuts and fruit with the citrus dressing. Serve immediately or chilled. This recipe can be doubled. Make extra dressing and serve on the side.
Substitute mixed greens, iceberg, Romaine, Chinese cabbage for kale or spinach.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on @Angelas_spot. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
