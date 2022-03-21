Angela Ford: Kale and Bacon with Rice

1 small head of cabbage or 2 bunches kale washed, dried, chopped or torn into bite-size pieces
1 12 oz. package sliced bacon browned, chopped
1/4 cup minced onion
2 clove garlic minced
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions: In large skillet, place 2 tablespoons of bacon grease in pan on medium heat, add onion and garlic. Saute for 1 minute then add cabbage or kale, and seasonings. Stir. Reduce heat to simmer. Cover with lid. Cook to desired tenderness. Serve with rice.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.