1 Samuel 16:7 informs us: “But Jehovah said to Samuel: “Do not pay attention to his appearance and how tall he is, for I have rejected him. For the way man sees is not the way God sees, because mere man sees what appears to the eyes, but Jehovah sees into the heart” (New World Translation).
Jesus teaches us in Luke 6:45: ”A good man brings good things out of the good stored up in his heart, and an evil man brings evil things out of the evil stored up in his heart. For the mouth speaks what the heart is full of” (New International Version)
Jesus also warns us: “You brood of vipers, how can you who are evil say anything good? For the mouth speaks what the heart is full of” Matthew 12:34 (NIV).
Clearly Jesus is teaching us to pay close attention to a person’s conversation. By listening to people, we will be able to discern the condition of their spiritual heart.
This is why it is critical for us to know and understand the scriptures and draw closer to God. James 4:4: “Draw close to God, and he will draw close to you. Cleanse your hands, you sinners, and purify your hearts, you indecisive ones” (NWT).
Until next time: Meditate on these scriptures and pay close attention to conversation of the people in your life. Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the Keep It Positive for Life show, a local Christian Motivation program, featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated Power and Praise broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
