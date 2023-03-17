The Bible teaches us the greatest commandment is love in 1 Corinthians 13:13 says: “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”
Jesus’ words in John 13:34 are unmistakably clear: “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.”
Hebrews 10:24 encourages us in this way: “And let us consider one another so as to incite to love and fine works.”
How do we incite one another to love? We need to know the definition of love. 1 Corinthians 13:4-8 teaches us: “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres” (NIV).
When we harvest the fruits of the spirit patience and kindness, we will be able to love and incite others to love in a spiritual way.
Until next time: Meditate on all these scriptures and remember what 1 Corinthians 13:8 teaches us: “Love never fails.” Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program, featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
