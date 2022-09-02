Read the Bible
“Blessed is the one who does not walk in step with the wicked or stand in the way that sinners take or sit in the company of mockers, but whose delight is in the law of the LORD, and who meditates on his law day and night. That person is like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither” Psalm 1:1-3.
Pray
“This, then, is how you should pray: ‘Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us today our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one.’ For if you forgive other people when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive others their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins” Matthew 6:9-15 (NIV).
When you feel God has failed
“God never fails. God is love” 1 John 4:8.
“Love never fails” 1 Corinthians 13:8.
When you have feelings of doubt
“Pray and trust God. Stay focused on the goodness of God. Do not let your hearts be troubled. Exercise faith in God; exercise faith also in me” John 14:1 (NWT).
Praise God for all the things He provides
Praise God because he is God. Praise God because he is good. Praise God for letting Jesus save us. Praise God for all the blessings he gives to you and your family. Praise God when he works miracles for believers and non-believers. Praise God. Hallelujah!
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
