Angela Ford: Hummus

Ingredients:
1/2 cup tahini paste
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil (plus more for garnishing)
2 garlic cloves mashed and roughly chopped
2 (15-ounce) cans chickpeas (garbanzo beans), drained and rinsed
1/4 cup lemon juice, freshly squeezed
1/2 cup water
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
Directions: In a food processor, combine the tahini and olive oil and pulse until smooth. Add the garlic, garbanzo beans, lemon juice, water and salt. Process until smooth. For smoother hummus, process the mixture longer. Adjust seasonings by adding more salt or lemon juice to taste.
Garnishes: Sprinkle paprika, drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle toasted pine nuts or add fresh chopped parsley on top.
Don’t have a food processor? No problem. Use a blender.
Tip: Heat the chickpeas thoroughly in the microwave or stove top for a creamier, smoother texture.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
