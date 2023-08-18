Christians must cultivate humility. What is humility? Humility is freedom from pride or arrogance: the quality or state of being humble.
There are a lot of qualities that are not part of the Christian attitude. We will consider two of those negative qualities which are absolutely opposite of being humble or showing humility: arrogant and insolent.
What is arrogant? Arrogant as defined by Webster’s Online dictionary is exaggerating or disposed to exaggerate one’s own worth or importance often by an overbearing manner or showing an offensive attitude of superiority: proceeding from or characterized by arrogance.
What is insolent? Insolent is insultingly contemptuous in speech or conduct. Contemptuous is manifesting, feeling or expressing deep hatred or disapproval: feeling or showing contempt.
How can we cultivate humility and stop being arrogant and/or insolent? We need to focus on scriptures that teach us to be humble. We need to know what God thinks about arrogant and insolent people.
1 Peter 5:6 tells us: “Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time” (NIV). Why is this scripture important? If we do not humble ourselves, will God lift us up? We are instructed to humble ourselves. No one else can make us humble. We have to change our own minds and make ourselves humble.
Romans 12:2: “Don’t copy the behavior and customs of this world, but let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think. Then you will learn to know God’s will for you, which is good and pleasing and perfect” (New Living Translation). We have to let God change us. We must be humble and trust God.
“God opposes the proud but shows favor to the humble.” James 4:6 (NIV). God does not like arrogant people. We must be humble if we want his favor.
Until next time: remember to focus on being humble. 1 Peter 5:5-6: “Likewise you younger people, submit yourselves to your elders. Yes, all of you be submissive to one another, and be clothed with humility, for “God resists the proud, But gives grace to the humble. Therefore, humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God, that He may exalt you in due time” (NKJV).
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
