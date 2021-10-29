In the past weeks, we have discussed how to love and find joy. Now we will cover how to obtain the third fruit of the Spirit: Peace.
Proverbs 17:1 – “Better a dry crust with peace and quiet than a house full of feasting, with strife.” If we appreciate the simple things in life, this will bring us peace.
Philippians 4:6-7 – “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” We need to pray to God about everything. As we pray, we need to thank God for the blessings. Praying will give us peace.
Psalm 4:8 – “In peace I will lie down and sleep, for you alone, Lord, make me dwell in safety.” If we put our trust in God, we can sleep in peace because we know that He will keep us safe.
Philippians 4:9 – “Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me, or seen in me – put it into practice. And the God of peace will be with you.” We need to read the Bible and practice what it says. So that we may have peace in our lives.
1 Peter 3:11 – “They must turn from evil and do good; they must seek peace and pursue it.” We must change. Become more like God and Christ. We must seek peace and pursue it. Definition of pursue is seek to attain or accomplish (a goal) over a long period.
Colossians 3:15 – “Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful.” Christians are called to peace.
Romans 5:1 – “Therefore, since we have been justified through faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.” We must maintain our faith in God to continue in His peace.
Until next time: 2 Corinthians 13:11 – “Finally, brothers and sisters, rejoice! Strive for full restoration, encourage one another, be of one mind, live in peace. And the God of love and peace will be with you.” Pursue peace. Remember it make take a long period of time, which means we need to strive for the next fruit of the Spirit: patience.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.