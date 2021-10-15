Galatians 5:22 and 23 explains what the fruits of the Spirit are. “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law.”
The fruits of the Spirit are vital to Christians to maintain a strong spiritual connection to the Heavenly Father. Over the next few weeks, we will discuss each fruit thoroughly. We will start with love.
Love is important to have a good relationship with God because he first loved us. 1 John 4:19: “We love because he first loved us.” Love is the No. 1 characteristic of God. 1 John 4:8: “Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love.”
God so loved us that he gave his son Jesus to save all of us. “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16).
“This is how we know what love is: Jesus Christ laid down his life for us. And we ought to lay down our lives for our brothers and sisters” (1 John 3:16).
Jesus said: “By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.” (John 3:35)
How do we show love? Let’s discuss some different ways.
Helping people without expecting any compensation or pay back. The Bible teaches us to invite the poorer ones among us. The ones who are unable to return the gift. Then Jesus said to his host, “When you give a luncheon or dinner, do not invite your friends, your brothers or sisters, your relatives, or your rich neighbors; if you do, they may invite you back and so you will be repaid. But when you give a banquet, invite the poor, the crippled, the lame, the blind, and you will be blessed. Although they cannot repay you, you will be repaid at the resurrection of the righteous” (Luke 14:12-14).
Acts of kindness. When you know someone is in genuine need, give them an anonymous gift to help them. This helps the giver and the receiver get closer to God. “But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, 4 so that your giving may be in secret. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you” (Matthew 6:3-4).
Doing nice things for people brings us to our next fruit and discussion: Joy.
Until next time: Keep it positive.
