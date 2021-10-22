In Galatians 5:22, the second fruit of the spirit listed is joy. Let’s consider ways to incorporate joy into our daily lives.
“In everything I did, I showed you that by this kind of hard work we must help the weak, remembering the words the Lord Jesus himself said: ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive’” Acts 20:35. Giving helps us to acquire joy. Helping the weak is hard work, but God’s word tells us that this brings us joy.
Psalm 47:1: “Clap your hands, all you nations; shout to God with cries of joy.” Praising God brings joy.
Proverbs 10:28: “The prospect of the righteous is joy, but the hopes of the wicked come to nothing.” Focus and meditate on the goodness of God’s promises; this will bring us joy.
1 Peter 1:8-9: “Though you have not seen him, you love him; and even though you do not see him now, you believe in him and are filled with an inexpressible and glorious joy, for you are receiving the end result of your faith, the salvation of your souls.” Reading the Bible and praying for God’s Heavenly Kingdom every day helps us obtain joy. (Matthew 5:9-15)
2 John 1:12: “I have much to write to you, but I do not want to use paper and ink. Instead, I hope to visit you and talk with you face to face, so that our joy may be complete.” Christian fellowship brings joy. Only associate closely with Christians.
Ecclesiastes 9:7: “Go, eat your food with gladness, and drink your wine with a joyful heart, for God has already approved what you do.” Meditating on the blessings that God gives us daily will help us have joy.
Nehemiah 8:10: “Go and enjoy choice food and sweet drinks, and send some to those who have nothing prepared. This day is holy to our Lord. Do not grieve, for the joy of the Lord is your strength.” Thanking God for the blessings in our life will give us joy.
Until next time: Remember the comforting words in Romans 5:13: “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” Keep it positive.
