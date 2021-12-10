The final fruit of the Spirit is self-control.
It is important to have self-control because if we don’t bridle our anger, we will be in danger. Anger is the heart of the word danger. Not utilizing self-control is dangerous.
Consider these scriptures:
The Bible tells us in Ephesians 4:26-27: “’In your anger do not sin’: Do not let the sun go down while you are still angry, and do not give the devil a foothold.”
We are given three cautions about anger in this scripture. 1: Anger can cause you to sin. Self-control is needed to prevent that from happening. 2: Do not go to bed angry. Have you every ignored this wise counsel? How well did you sleep? What was the first thing on your mind the next morning? How was your day? Going to bed angry carries over to the next day. 3: Do not give the devil a foothold. What does that mean? The definition of the word foothold is simply this: a secure position from which further progress may be made. It means if you are blinded by your anger, you have given the devil a way to separate you from God.
“Like a city whose walls are broken through is a person who lacks self-control.” Proverbs 25:28 – The message is simple and clear: those of us who do not practice self-control has no protection. Self-control is a protection.
Proverbs 16:32 – “Better a patient person than a warrior, one with self-control than one who takes a city.” What is this verse saying to us? Warriors are mighty. They are trained to be brave and confident in themselves, but a person who has self-control is better than a warrior. Why? Christians who practice self-control has been Bible trained. We let God train us. We let God lead us.
Think about self-control in this way, without it we are traveling on an extremely dangerous slippery slope. It’s easy to fall. In our case as Christians, we fall away from God.
1 Thessalonians 5:6 says, “So then, let us not be like others, who are asleep, but let us be awake and sober.” Now, we should be able to cultivate all the fruits of the spirit love, joy, peace, faith, patience, kindness, goodness, mildness and self-control. Notice that Ephesians 5:22-23 did not say or, it said “and.” We must cultivate all the Spirit’s fruits to obtain blessings from God.
Until next time, keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program, featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
