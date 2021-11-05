The fourth Spirit fruit listed is patience. Patience, as defined by Webster, is the ability to wait for a long time without becoming annoyed or upset, the ability to remain calm and not become annoyed when dealing with problems or with difficult people, and the ability to give attention to something for a long time without becoming bored or losing interest.
How do we obtain patience? We can obtain patience by reading the Bible daily and praying to God every day.
How do we maintain patience? Patience is maintained by exhibiting love, finding the joy and keeping the peace.
Here are a few scriptures that can help us maintain patience. 1 Corinthians 13:4 tells us, “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud.”
Ecclesiastes 7:8b states, “Patience is better than pride.”
Proverbs 15:18 warns us, “A hot-tempered person stirs up conflict, but the one who is patient calms a quarrel.” Being peaceful why exhibiting calmness is being patient.
James 5:8 reads, “You, too, be patient and stand firm, because the Lord’s coming is near.” If we do not have patience, we will miss out on the blessings of God, namely everlasting life.
Patience and knowledge (understanding) are closely associated as recorded in the Bible verse of Proverbs 14:29, “Whoever is patient has great understanding, but one who is quick-tempered displays folly.”
Until next time reflect on these verses. Be patient. Keep it positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.