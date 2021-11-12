We’ve previously discussed love, joy, peace and patience. The next fruit listed is kindness. Webster defines kindness as the state of being kind. What is kind? Kind is of a sympathetic or helpful nature, gentle, arising from or characterized by sympathy or patience, to give pleasure or relief, e.g. cooled by a kind breeze. Kind is also being affectionate and loving. Did you notice the definition of kind includes two other fruits – patience and being loving?
Proverbs 19:17 – “Whoever is kind to the poor lends to God, and he will reward them for what they have done.” When we are kind to people, God notices it. It pleases Him when we are kind. The bonus for pleasing God is that He will reward us for being kind.
Ephesians 4:32 tells us, “Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.” Forgiveness is essential to being kind.
The Bible teaches us in Proverbs 11:17, “A man who is kind benefits himself, but a cruel man hurts himself.” We only hurt ourselves when we are not kind. Showing kindness is a benefit to us.
“Put on then, as God’s chosen ones, holy and beloved, compassionate hearts, kindness, humility, meekness, and patience” Colossians 3:12. Putting on kindness is a part of God’s armor.
Proverbs 31:26 reads in this way, “She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue.” When we have conversations, we need to speak with wisdom and be kind.
Romans 11:22: “Note then the kindness and the severity of God: severity toward those who have fallen, but God’s kindness to you, provided you continue in his kindness. Otherwise you too will be cut off.” Even God’s kindness has limits. If we do not want to be cut off from God, we must obey Him.
Romans 2:4: “Or do you presume on the riches of his kindness and forbearance and patience, not knowing that God’s kindness is meant to lead you to repentance?” The Spirit of kindness leads us to repentance.
Until next time, remember the words of Proverbs 21:21: “Whoever pursues righteousness and kindness will find life, righteousness, and honor.” Keep it positive.
NOTE: All of today’s scriptures are quoted from ESV (English Standard Version).
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the Keep It Positive for Life show, a local Christian Motivation program, featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated Power and Praise broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
