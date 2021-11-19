A man addressed Jesus as “good teacher” in Mark 10:17. In Mark 10:18, Jesus’ response was “Why do you call me good? No one is good except God alone.”
God is good. There is no good without God. If you take God out of good, you are left with nothing. There is no way to separate good from God or God from good.
Ephesians 4:29 – “Let no corrupting talk come out of your mouths, but only such as is good for building up, as fits the occasion, that it may give grace to those who hear.” We should talk about good things, godly things. Everything else is considered corruption.
1 Timothy 6:18 – “They are to do good, to be rich in good works, to be generous and ready to share”
How do we become good? Read your Bible. Meditate on the meaning of the scriptures. Doing these things will help us develop the godly qualities listed in Ephesians 5:22-23. It will also help us maintain a good heart condition. (Matthew 12:34)
What are good works? Preaching and teaching the truth about God and His heavenly kingdom.
Focus on the glory of God. Meditate on our everlasting future when there will be no more sickness, death, crime, hate, corruption, pollution, etc.
Isaiah 33:24 – “No one living in Zion will say, ‘I am ill;’ and the sins of those who dwell there will be forgiven.”
Isaiah 35:6 – “Then will the lame leap like a deer, and the mute tongue shout for joy. Water will gush forth in the wilderness and streams in the desert.”
Matthew 11:5 – “The blind receive sight, the lame walk, those who have leprosy are cleansed, the deaf hear, the dead are raised, and the good news is proclaimed to the poor.”
Focus on the words of Galatians 6:10 – “So then, as we have opportunity, let us do good to everyone, and especially to those who are of the household of faith.”
Until next time. Be good. Keep it positive.
