Webster’s dictionary defines gentleness as the quality of being kind, tender or mild mannered. Mild is defined as not severe, serious, or harsh. Mild is gentle and not easily provoked. Gentleness and/or mildness are good qualities for us to have.
How do we become mild? Read scriptures related to gentleness/mildness. Meditate on them. Picture yourself being mild/gentle. Pray to God for a mild/gentle spirit.
“… to slander no one, to be peaceable and considerate, and always to be gentle toward everyone.” Titus 3:2 cautions us to be gentle towards everyone. Always.
Why do Christians need to be mild/gentle? Proverbs 15:1: “A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.” We can avoid fights with everyone if we use gentle words.
“Through patience a ruler can be persuaded, and a gentle tongue can break a bone.” (Proverbs 35:15). Patience and gentleness (mildness) help cultivate peace. There is power in mildness.
1 Peter 3:4: “Rather, it should be that of your inner self, the unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which is of great worth in God’s sight.” This scripture is advising ladies (wives) to work on the inner beauty. This is the beauty that never fades. Ladies being kind is of great worth to our heavenly Father.
1 Peter 3:7: “Husbands, in the same way be considerate as you live with your wives, and treat them with respect as the weaker partner and as heirs with you of the gracious gift of life, so that nothing will hinder your prayers.” This scripture warns men to be considerate and treat their wives with respect because if they don’t, their prayers will be hindered. Mildness helps maintain a balanced view on the marriage.
The most important reason we need to cultivate the fruit of gentleness or mildness is discussed in 1 Peter 3:16-17: “But in your hearts revere Christ as Lord. Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have. But do this with gentleness and respect, keeping a clear conscience, so that those who speak maliciously against your good behavior in Christ may be ashamed of their slander.”
Until next time: Be gentle/mild. Keep it positive.
