The seventh fruit of the Spirit listed in Galatians 5:22 is faithfulness. How do we maintain faithfulness?
First of all, we need to know what faithfulness involves.
What is faith? The Bible book of Hebrews 11:1 tells us, “Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.”
Jesus’ words are poignant in Matthew 9:29, “According to your faith let it be done to you”
Matthew 17:20, “He replied, “Because you have so little faith. Truly I tell you, if you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you.”
Matthew 13:58, “And he did not do many miracles there because of their lack of faith.” The miracles we receive are based on our faith. Consider how much faith you need.
If our faith is waning, what can we do? Mark 9:24 and Matthew 21:22 gives us the answers.
Mark 9:24 teaches us to pray for faith. “Immediately the boy’s father exclaimed, ‘I do believe; help me overcome my unbelief!’” If we need to cultivate faith, we need to pray to God for help.
Matthew 21:22: “If you believe, you will receive whatever you ask for in prayer.” When we ask for godly desires, such as asking God for faith, He will hear that prayer and answer it.
If we ask God for something according to His will, He will give it to us. This Bible principle is found in 1 John 5:14-15, “This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us. And if we know that he hears us – whatever we ask – we know that we have what we asked of him.”
Hebrews chapter 11 gives us good examples of people who exhibited their faith in God. These people exhibited their faithfulness and proved loyal. We can do this too.
Until next time: Keep the faith. Keep it positive.
