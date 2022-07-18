Angela Ford: Homemade Tortilla

3 cups self-rising flour
1/3 cup olive oil
1 cup warm tap water
Directions: Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Turn onto floured surface.
Knead for 5-6 minutes. Let dough rest for 30 minutes. Cut dough into 8 (large) or 16 (small) pieces. Roll into balls. On a clean, lightly floured surface, flatten and shape into 6-10-inch rounds by rolling dough with a floured rolling pin or by pressing the dough with your hands to desired size.
With the heat on medium high: in dry preheated skillet, cook tortillas on both sides until golden brown spots appear – takes about 45 seconds. Cook one tortilla at a time. Keep warm in clean kitchen towel or tortilla warmer. Best if served immediately.
Use a stand mixer with a dough hook and knead for 3 to 5 minutes on high.
Store in an air-tight container for one week in the refrigerator.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
