Angela Ford: Homemade Refried Bean and Cheese Burritos

1 cup cooked pinto beans (drained and rinsed)
1 cup water
1 beef bouillon cube
1 teaspoon dried minced onion
1 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flake (optional)
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon olive oil
8 oz cream cheese (room temperature)
1 cup shredded cheese (any variety)
Directions: Place all ingredients except cheeses in a small saucepan. Bring to boil. Simmer for 5 to 10 minutes until heated through. Drain and reserve the bean liquid. Smash beans with potato masher or a fork. Add liquid to desired consistency.
Spread cream cheese on a warm tortilla (for homemade tortillas see recipe below). Place beans on top of cream cheese. Add shredded cheese of choice. Roll in burrito shape. Enjoy.
For more protein: Add cooked chicken, browned ground beef or turkey, tomatoes, chopped onion, crispy lettuce and/or sour cream. Makes 4 to 6 servings. (This recipe can be doubled for larger families)
3 cup self-rising flour
1 cup hot tap water
1/3 cup oil
Directions: Place all ingredients in bowl. Mix on low with electric mixer (hand or stand). If using a stand mixer attached with a dough hook, once dough comes together, use machine to knead for 5 minutes. If using a hand mixer, turn dough onto floured surface and knead for 5 to 10 minutes. After the dough has been kneaded, cover the dough with the mixing bowl. Let rest for at least 30 minutes.
Separate dough into 8 equal balls for burrito size. Flatten dough to desired size. Cook in dry heated skillet. Once the dough bubbles and browns (takes about 2 minutes), turn over and cook for 1 minute or until golden brown.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
