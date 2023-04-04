Angela Ford: Homemade Barbecue Sauce

This recipe can be doubled, tripled, quadrupled.
Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then windy late with overcast skies. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 72F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then windy late with overcast skies. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 72F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: April 4, 2023 @ 11:02 pm
This recipe can be doubled, tripled, quadrupled.
Yields 1 cup of Barbecue Sauce
1/4 cup tomato ketchup
1 tablespoon mustard
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flake
1 to 2 tablespoons liquid smoke
1 tablespoon dried minced onion
1 to 2 tablespoons water
Directions: Combine all ingredients in small sauce pan. Cook on medium heat for 5 minutes. Turn down heat. Simmer for 10 minutes until desired thickness.
Bonus suggestion: Try using this barbecue sauce with some cooked chicken, pork or beef. Stuff in a baked potato. Serve with salad or as we did broccoli. Enjoy.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on @Angelas_spot. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of "Angela's Kitchen," a program featured on @Angelas_spot. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
