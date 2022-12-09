With all the negative things going on in the world today, we must not forget about God’s power. We need his power for physical, spiritual and emotional healing today.
God is the healer for physical pain, spiritual weakness and emotional stress. Exodus 15:26: “He said, ‘If you listen carefully to the Lord your God and do what is right in his eyes, if you pay attention to his commands and keep all his decrees, I will not bring on you any of the diseases I brought on the Egyptians, for I am the Lord, who heals you’” (NIV).
When someone is physically sick, the Bible gives us encouragement in James 5:14-15: “Is anyone among you sick? Let them call the elders of the church to pray over them and anoint them with oil in the name of the Lord. And the prayer offered in faith will make the sick person well; the Lord will raise them up. If they have sinned, they will be forgiven.” When we pray, we must have faith that God will heal. We must ask in Jesus’ name (John 15:16).
All changes do not happen instantly. When Jesus healed the blind man in Mark 8, verses 22 through 25, the man could see, but not clearly. “They came to Bethsaida, and some people brought a blind man and begged Jesus to touch him. He took the blind man by the hand and led him outside the village. When he had spit on the man’s eyes and put his hands on him, Jesus asked, ‘Do you see anything?’ He looked up and said, ‘I see people; they look like trees walking around.’ Once more Jesus put his hands on the man’s eyes. Then his eyes were opened, his sight was restored, and he saw everything clearly.” After Jesus put his hands on the man the second time. He could clearly see.
If we need spiritual healing, 1 Peter 2:24 helps us in this way: “By his (Jesus’) wounds you have been healed.”
When we are emotionally broken, Psalm 147:3 says it beautifully: “He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.”
Until next time: Meditate on these scriptures. Keep it positive.
John 15:16: “So that whatever you ask in my name the Father will give you” (NIV).
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
