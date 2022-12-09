With all the negative things going on in the world today, we must not forget about God’s power. We need his power for physical, spiritual and emotional healing today.

God is the healer for physical pain, spiritual weakness and emotional stress. Exodus 15:26: “He said, ‘If you listen carefully to the Lord your God and do what is right in his eyes, if you pay attention to his commands and keep all his decrees, I will not bring on you any of the diseases I brought on the Egyptians, for I am the Lord, who heals you’” (NIV).

Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the "Keep It Positive for Life" show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated "Power and Praise" broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.

