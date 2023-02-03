During my personal Bible study of Daniel, the words the angel spoke in verse 10:12 made me stop to think. This angel came to visit Daniel after he was thrown into the lions’ den (Daniel 6).
The angel said: “Do not be afraid, Daniel. Since the first day that you set your mind to gain understanding and to humble yourself before your God, your words were heard, and I have come in response to them.” (NIV)
This scripture made me think of my own heart condition.
Why?
Our love for God must be more than we love ourselves and anyone else. Matthew 10:37: “Anyone who loves their father or mother more than me is not worthy of me; anyone who loves their son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me.”
The Bible teaches us that God knows our hearts. 1 Samuel 16:7 says: “But the LORD said to Samuel, ‘Don’t judge by his appearance or height, for I have rejected him.’ The LORD doesn’t see things the way you see them. People judge by outward appearance, but the LORD looks at the heart.” (NLT).
He knows if we are trying to understand Him.
We can only gain understanding by humbling ourselves just like Daniel. “Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time.” 1 Peter 5:6 (NIV)
Did you notice what the angel said to Daniel? The angel said: “Since the first day that you set your mind to gain understanding.” This scripture is teaching us to be determined to continue learning about God and praying to Him. If we do not give up on God, He will not give up on us.
Until next time: Seek God, be humble, read the Bible to improve the condition of your spiritual heart, and keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
