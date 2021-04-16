As Christians, we hold a special place in God’s eyes. He protects each of us from harm, teaches us, loves us ... basically, He shepherd’s us. He takes care of us in every way. We have no need to fear. Let’s consider some scriptures to help bolster our confidence in God.
Proverbs 3:1 reads, “My son, do not forget my teaching, but keep my commands in your heart, for they will prolong your life many years and bring you peace and prosperity.” If we hold fast to the Bible teachings and keep God’s commandments, this protects us by prolonging our lives. The Bible teaches us how to have peace and prosperity (success).
In Isaiah 41:10, God says, “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed (stressed), for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” What a comforting scripture! When we feel weak or discouraged, if we keep God’s righteous decrees, he will uphold us.
When we are threatened by people, Matthew 10:26 reminds us, “But don’t be afraid of those who threaten you. For the time is coming when everything that is covered will be revealed, and all that is secret will be made known to all.”
We have to put our faith and trust in God. Jesus said in John 14:1, “Do not let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God, and trust also in me.”
Put God first in everything! Matthew 6:33: “But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, all these things will be given to you as well.”
Pray for His will to be done. Even Jesus prayed for God’s will to be done (Matthew 6:10, 26:39).
Believe and do not doubt. In Matthew 21:21-22, Jesus replied, “Truly I tell you, if you have faith and do not doubt, not only can you do what was done to the fig tree, but also you can say to this mountain, ‘Go, throw yourself into the sea,’ and it will be done. If you believe, you will receive whatever you ask for in prayer.”
If we read our Bibles daily, follow closely the commandments of God, pray for God’s will to be done, have faith and believe, we will become closer to God. The closer we are to God, the more we trust him. The more we trust God the less stress, anxiety and fear we will experience.
Until next time read your Bible, pray, have faith and, above all, keep it positive.
