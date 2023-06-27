Angela Ford: Hasselback Potatoes

4 Russet potatoes washed, scrubbed clean, and dried
2 tablespoons melted unsalted butter
4 Russet potatoes washed, scrubbed clean, and dried
2 tablespoons melted unsalted butter
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/3 cup shredded parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
Directions: Preheat oven 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Cut 1/8-inch slices into potatoes without slicing all the way through. Tip: Place potato between 2 wooden spoons. The spoons will prevent slicing through. Place potatoes in 8x8 or 9x9 parchment-lined baking dish. Drizzle with olive oil or use 2 tablespoons olive oil and pour over top of potatoes. Rub evenly all over each potato before baking to make it extra crispy. Bake 45 minutes.
In small bowl, mix together the rest of the ingredients. Pour or brush onto potato, making sure to put some of the mixture between the potato layers.
Option 1: Top with shredded cheese. Bake for 15 minutes. Serve warm with meatloaf, roast beef, roasted chicken or steak.
Option 2: 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Sprinkle on top of potatoes with the parmesan butter mixture.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on @Angelas_spot This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, desserts and snacks. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
