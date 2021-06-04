It is important for Christians to give praise to our heavenly Father. Have you ever thought about it? How many times a day do you praise God? Lindsay Roberts used to say, “People run to the phone and not to the throne.” What did she mean by that? She wanted to teach people to stop complaining and start praising God.
Psalm 100: 4,5: “Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: be thankful unto him, and bless his name. For the LORD (God) is good; his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endureth to all generations” (KJV). The psalmist is teaching us to thank God and praise Him.
We need to praise God for the opportunity to pray to Him. We need to praise Him in spite of what we are going through. James 1:2,3: “Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance.”
Hebrews 11:1: “Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.”
Psalm 150: 1-6: “Praise God. Praise God in his sanctuary; praise him in his mighty heavens. Praise him for his acts of power; praise him for his surpassing greatness. praise him with the clash of cymbals, praise him with resounding cymbals. Let everything that has breath praise God. Praise God.”
We should praise God through all circumstances because God is a good, kind, intelligent, faithful, loving, caring Father. Remember, God wants what is best for us. Hallelujah.
Until next time, stay healthy, remain safe and, above all, keep it positive.
