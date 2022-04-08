Attitude is defined by Webster’s dictionary as being a settled way of thinking or feeling about someone or something, typically one that is reflected in a person’s behavior. Your attitude is reflected in your behavior.
Our attitude can adversely affect our relationship with God. It is the manifestation of what’s in our hearts.
How can we profess to love God when our heart condition is rotten? “A good man brings good things out of the good stored up in his heart, and an evil man brings evil things out of the evil stored up in his heart. For the mouth speaks what the heart is full of” Luke 6:45. And again in Matthew 12:34 we are counseled, “You brood of vipers, how can you who are evil say anything good? For the mouth speaks what the heart is full of.”
Do an inventory of your heart. What fills your heart? Are you troubled with the world’s condition, financial problems, health concerns or any number of other things? The Bible can help you.
Put God first. Matthew 6:33: “But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.”
Pray. 1Thessalonians 5:17: “Pray incessantly.” (New World Translation) Pray all day long. Pray to God about all your concerns.
Be thankful. Don’t forget to give thanks to God. We learn this lesson in 1 Thessalonians 5:18, “give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” If you are not thanking God at least 25 times a day, you need to shift your focus from worldly concerns to His concerns.
Read the Bible. 2 Thessalonians 2:17 teaches us that our God will “encourage your hearts and strengthen you in every good deed and word.” We get this encouragement and strength from reading the Bible.
Rejoice. 1 Thessalonians 5:16 reminds us of this. “Rejoice always!”
Until next time, consider what Proverbs 4:23 says: “Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.” (NIV) The New Living Translation says: “Guard your heart above all else, for it determines the course of your life.” Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
