Angela Ford: Ground turkey soup

1-pound ground turkey (use any ground meat)
1 small onion chopped
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Updated: August 15, 2022 @ 11:45 pm
2 cups broth
Salt and pepper to taste
1 can condensed cream of onion soup
1/2 cup frozen peas
Directions: On stove top, in large skillet, brown ground meat and onions. Add in broth. Cook for 5 minutes. Taste for seasoning and adjust if needed. Add onion soup. Bring to boil. Reduce heat. Simmer on low for 20 minutes uncovered. Serve with mashed potatoes, rice, noodles, over toast or in a bread bowl. Delicious.
Tip: If your ground meat has a lot of grease, drain the grease before adding broth.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of Angela’s Kitchen, a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
