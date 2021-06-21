Angela Ford: Grilled Chicken Salad

Ingredients:
1 lb boneless, skinless chicken (can use chicken tenders)
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 teaspoon paprika
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon mayo or Miracle Whip
1 tablespoon relish
1/4 cup pecans, chopped
1/4 cup dried cranberries
Directions: Place olive oil with seasonings and chicken in zip bag and marinate for 30 minutes in refrigerator.
Grill indoors or out. On stove top, heat grill pan on medium high heat. Cook tenders for 5 to 7 minutes until done.
Cut into chunks. Add mayo or Miracle Whip, relish, cranberries, pecans, to chicken. Stir to combine.
Serve on lettuce bed or slider buns.
Video available at www.youtube.com/c/Hub1506Official
