Angela Ford: Grilled Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

1 lb boneless, skinless chicken (can use chicken tenders)

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon paprika

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon mayo or Miracle Whip

1 tablespoon relish

1/4 cup pecans, chopped

1/4 cup dried cranberries

Directions: Place olive oil with seasonings and chicken in zip bag and marinate for 30 minutes in refrigerator.

Grill indoors or out. On stove top, heat grill pan on medium high heat. Cook tenders for 5 to 7 minutes until done.

Cut into chunks. Add mayo or Miracle Whip, relish, cranberries, pecans, to chicken. Stir to combine.

Serve on lettuce bed or slider buns.

Video available at www.youtube.com/c/Hub1506Official

Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of Angela’s Kitchen, a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts, and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.