Angela Ford: Greek Yogurt with Fruit

2/3 cup plain whole milk Greek yogurt
2 large or 4 small strawberries rinsed, capped, quartered
1 tablespoon fresh strawberries chopped or pureed
1 tablespoon dry roasted macadamia nuts chopped
Directions: In a single serving bowl: add strawberry puree on the bottom, top with yogurt, sprinkle with nuts, place quartered strawberries around the bowl. Serve immediately. Enjoy. Makes 1 serving.
Drizzle a teaspoon of honey and/or add 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract or 1/4 teaspoon almond extract to cut the tartness of the yogurt.
After testing several plain Greek yogurts, I have found Cabot Plain Whole Milk Greek yogurt has the best taste and texture. It is smoother, thicker, and less tart than Kroger Plain Greek Yogurt, Great Value Plain Greek Yogurt, Great Value Whole Milk Greek Yogurt, or Chobani Plain Greek Yogurt. Of course, use your family’s favorites.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
