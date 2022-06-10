Webster’s Dictionary defines greed as excessive desire. Desire is defined as a strong feeling of wanting to have something or wishing for something to happen.
Ask yourselves. What is it that I desire? In other words, what greed do I harbor?
When most people think of the word greed, they think of material desires such as money, clothes, food, drink, cars, houses, etc. Did you know that greed can also be any excessive desire?
Some people seek attention and praise from man. Attention seeking is a form of greed as shown in Matthew 6:2: “When you give to someone in need, don’t do as the hypocrites do – blowing trumpets in the synagogues and streets to call attention to their acts of charity! I tell you the truth, they have received all the reward they will ever get.” (New Living Translation)
Greed is a dangerous mind-set for Christians. The Bible teaches us this in 1 Corinthians 5:9-10: “When I wrote to you before, I told you not to associate with people who indulge in sexual sin. But I wasn’t talking about unbelievers who indulge in sexual sin, or are greedy, or cheat people, or worship idols. You would have to leave this world to avoid people like that.” (New Living Translation)
The scripture in 1 Corinthians 5:9-10 is teaching us to avoid the believers who are greedy, not unbelievers.
Another verse which helps prove this point teaches us: “But now I am writing to you that you must not associate with anyone who claims to be a brother or sister but is sexually immoral or greedy, an idolater or slanderer, a drunkard or swindler. Do not even eat with such people” 1 Corinthians 5:11 (NLT).
We are warned again about associating with greedy people. “Do not even eat with such people.” We must heed this advice if we are faithful to God and Jesus Christ.
Consider these scriptures from 1 Corinthians 6 and Ephesians 5: “Don’t you realize that those who do wrong will not inherit the Kingdom of God? Don’t fool yourselves. Those who indulge in sexual sin, or who worship idols, or commit adultery, or are male prostitutes, or practice homosexuality, or are thieves, or greedy people, or drunkards, or are abusive, or cheat people – none of these will inherit the Kingdom of God” 1 Corinthians 6:9.10 (NLT).
“You can be sure that no immoral, impure or greedy person will inherit the Kingdom of Christ and of God. For a greedy person is an idolater, worshiping the things of this world” Ephesians 5:5 (NLT).
These greedy people will not inherit the Kingdom of God. In fact, the scripture teaches us that being greedy is the same as “worshiping the things of the world.” Greedy people don’t worship God.
Until next time. We need to heed these warnings, so that we can maintain our relationship with God. Meditate on the words of Jesus Christ from Mark 7:20-23: “And then he added, ‘It is what comes from inside that defiles you. For from within, out of a person’s heart, come evil thoughts, sexual immorality, theft, murder, adultery, greed, wickedness, deceit, lustful desires, envy, slander, pride, and foolishness. All these vile things come from within; they are what defile you.’”
Avoid greedy people, and keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
