Angela Ford: Graham Cracker Crust

- 1 cup graham cracker crumbs (1 sleeve graham crackers, about 9-11 crackers)
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons melted butter
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
Directions: Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl. Press into desired pan (mini-pie pans, 9-inch or deep dish pie dish, or springform pan). Bake in preheated 350 degrees Fahrenheit oven for 8 to 10 minutes. Cool completely.
Place graham crackers in food processor and pulse 30 times. No food processor? No problem. Place crackers in a gallon zipper bag. Remove air. Leave one side open. Roll over the bagged crackers with rolling pin, glass or jar.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of "Angela's Kitchen," a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
