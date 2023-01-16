Angela Ford: Gordita

Mexican pocket sandwich:
- 1-pound cooked shredded roast beef
- 1 cup water
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 cup white cornmeal
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 2 tablespoons avocado oil
Mexican pocket sandwich:
In a small bowl: stir together cornmeal and baking powder. Set aside.
In a medium saucepan on medium high heat: stir together water, butter, salt and sugar and bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium low. Stir constantly and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Mixture will form a ball.
Form dough into 4 or 6 patties. For thinner patties, form dough in 8 or 12 patties.
In large skillet: heat oil. Cook patties for 3 to 4 minutes until golden brown on both sides. Let cool.
Make a pocket into each corn patty. Stuff with shredded roast beef. Add cilantro, tomatoes, feta cheese or cheddar cheese and salsa.
*For thinner gordita, press the cornmeal mixture to desired thickness.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of "Angela's Kitchen," a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
