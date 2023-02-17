Jesus teaches us to pray for God’s will to be done in Matthew 6:10 “… your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven” (NIV).
What does this actually mean? We are going to use the Bible to help us learn God’s will.
God’s will for mankind is to live peaceably. Romans 12:8: “If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone” (NIV).
God wants us to be close to Him. We are taught this lesson in James 4:8: “Come close to God, and he will come close to you. Cleanse your hands, you sinners, and purify your hearts, you double-minded” (International Standard Version).
We should allow God to guide us. We need to consider every step by first praying to God. Jeremiah 10:23: “O Jehovah, I know that the way of man is not in himself: it is not in man that walketh to direct his steps” (ASV).
We must trust in God. This lesson is taught in 1 John 5:14: “This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us” (NIV).
Jesus Christ teaches us to end our prayers in his name. John 14:13: “Whatever you will ask in my name, I will do it, that the Father may be glorified in the Son” (World English Translation).
We should do all that we are commanded to do. Luke 17:10: “So you also, when you have done everything, you were told to do, should say, ‘We are unworthy servants; we have only done our duty.’”
Until next time: pray for God’s will to be done on earth, keep peace with everyone, allow God to take the lead in your life and draw close to God. Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
