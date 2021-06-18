Ephesians 4:29 says, “Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.” I’m always encouraging people to be positive because it’s so easy for us to lose our positive focus on life, especially in these days referred to in 2 Timothy 3: 1-5.
Each day just seems to pile on more challenges, misery and negativity. So much in fact many people, including Christians, may feel God is disappointed in us, or worse, that we’re unworthy of God’s love.
If you do feel this way, you’re not alone because the Bible has similar experiences recorded by those who felt exactly the way you do now. In fact, Psalms is full of prayers from people who were in distress back in Bible times. Sometimes when we don’t know what to pray for Romans 8:26 assures us: “In the same way, the Spirit helps us in our weakness. For we do not know how we ought to pray, but the Spirit Himself intercedes for us with groans too deep for words.”
A good scripture I want to share with you today is Psalms 51 verses 1 and 2. It’s a really good scripture to read if you are unable to aptly express your thoughts and concerns to God. “Have mercy on me, O God, according to your unfailing love; according to your great compassion blot out my transgressions. Wash away all my iniquity and cleanse me from my sin.”
The psalmists poured out their emotions and while expressing their praises to God. Remember that God had these words recorded in the Bible for us to reference every day not just in our time of crisis.
1 Peter 5: 7 reminds us to “Cast your anxiety on him because he cares for you.” God will not abandon those who love him. “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the LORD your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.” (Deuteronomy 31:6) How comforting these scriptures are.
We need to always reflect and remember God’s good qualities in our times of distress. He is honest, trustworthy, loyal, merciful, kind, righteous, intelligent, loving, compassionate and powerful.
Until next time, remember God’s mercy, stay healthy, remain safe and, above all, keep it positive.
