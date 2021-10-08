Have you ever had feelings of worthlessness? Do you wonder if God finds you valuable?
Of course, we have all experienced periods of uncertainty.
Rest assured. God knows your value.
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16). God loved us first. His Son died for everyone. The value of that sacrifice is priceless.
Luke 12:7 tells us how much God values each of us. “And the very hairs on your head are all numbered. So don’t be afraid; you are more valuable to God than a whole flock of sparrows” (New Living Translation).
Keep in mind that sparrows were once used for sacrifices.
1 John 4:19 reminds us, “We love because he first loved us.”
Until next time: Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program, featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
