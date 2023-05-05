Does God really hear our prayers? Psalm 65:2 answers that question. “O thou that hearest prayer, unto thee shall all flesh come” (KJV), Yes, God really does hear our prayers.

We are encouraged in Psalm 145:19 by these words: “You satisfy the desires of all your worshippers, and you come to save them when they ask for help“ (Contemporary English Version).

Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the "Keep It Positive for Life show," a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated "Power and Praise" broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.

