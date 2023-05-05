Does God really hear our prayers? Psalm 65:2 answers that question. “O thou that hearest prayer, unto thee shall all flesh come” (KJV), Yes, God really does hear our prayers.
We are encouraged in Psalm 145:19 by these words: “You satisfy the desires of all your worshippers, and you come to save them when they ask for help“ (Contemporary English Version).
How do we know “The Hearer of Prayers” answers? We must pray in harmony with God’s will, or requirements, which are found in the Bible. This lesson is found in 1 John 5:14. “This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us” (NIV).
What if we don’t know what to pray to God? When we are so overwhelmed by life’s many troubles, trials and tribulations, we can rely on God’s Holy Spirit to intervene. We are taught this in Romans 8:26: “In the same way, the Spirit helps us in our weakness. We do not know what we ought to pray for, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us through wordless groans.”
If we don’t know how to pray, what can we do? Jesus teaches us how to pray by giving us a model prayer in Matthew 6:9-15. “This, then, is how you should pray: ‘Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us today our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one’” (NIV). This is only an example of how to pray. We need to make our prayers to God personal. We need to follow this model of prayer when we pray to the Heavenly Father.
Did you notice in verse 12, we are to forgive people? In verses 14 and 15, Jesus teaches us the reason. “For if you forgive other people when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive others their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins” (NIV).
God wants us to pray to him. Matthew 6:8: “Do not be like them, for your Father knows what you need before you ask him” (NIV).
Until next time: Remember to pray. “And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you” Matthew 6:5-6 (NIV). Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life show,” a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the "Keep It Positive for Life show," a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated "Power and Praise" broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.