We are taught that God is love in 1 John 4:8,16: 1 John 4:8 – “He who does not love has not become acquainted with God [does not and never did know Him], for God is love.” 1 John 4:16 – “And we know (understand, recognize, are conscious of, by observation and by experience) and believe (adhere to and put faith in and rely on) the love God cherishes for us. God is love, and he who dwells and continues in love dwells and continues in God, and God dwells and continues in him” (AMPC).
1 Corinthians 13:4-7 defines love as being patient and kind. “Love is patient, love is kind and is not jealous; love does not brag and is not arrogant, does not act unbecomingly; it does not seek its own, is not provoked, does not take into account a wrong suffered, does not rejoice in unrighteousness, but rejoices with the truth; bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things” (NASB 1995). Love, patience and kindness are fruits of the spirit. (Galatians 5:22, 23).
Pray to God so that he can help cultivate the fruits of the spirit into your life, especially love because love is the first and second commandments that Jesus told us about in Matthew 22:36-40: “Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law?” Jesus replied: “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.”
Until next time: Remember: God is love (1 John 4:8, 16). Love is patient and kind (1 Corinthians 13:4). We must love God and mankind (Matthew 22:37-40). Keep it positive.
Galatians 5:22-23: “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things there is no law” (NASB 1995).
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
