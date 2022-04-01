Do you ever feel it’s hopeless to serve God? It seems people who are very accepting of Satan’s world seem to be doing better? This message is to encourage you to remain in God’s favor because he will not abandon us.
Let’s begin by considering the words recorded in John 6:68, “Simon Peter answered him, ‘Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life.’”
In that scripture, Simon Peter was talking to Jesus. There is nowhere else to go because Jesus has the lifesaving knowledge for all of us. We should do our utmost to follow his example and maintain a good relationship with God. How do we do this? We can find the answers in the Bible.
We are encouraged to examine the scriptures daily like the Bereans in Acts 17:11. “Now the Berean Jews were of more noble character than those in Thessalonica, for they received the message with great eagerness and examined the Scriptures every day to see if what Paul said was true.”
When we hear Bible-based talks, we should fact check by reading the Bible.
Another important aspect that can help us maintain our positivity is watching who we associate with. Do not be misled: “Bad company corrupts good character” (1 Corinthians 15:33). Surround yourself with faithful Christians who love God and obey His commandments. Jesus said in Matthew 28:20, “teaching them to observe all things that I commanded you” (World English Bible).
Surrounding ourselves with other faithful Christians will help us stay focused on the positivity amid all the troubles we encounter. There may be some Christians who have been through the very problem you’re going through, and they can help guide you.
Most importantly, if we follow God’s commandments, He gives us His promise in Deuteronomy 31:8: “And Jehovah, he it is that doth go before thee; he will be with thee, he will not fail thee, neither forsake thee: fear not, neither be dismayed” (American Standard Version).
Until next time: Be encouraged by the words in Romans 8:31: “What, then, shall we say in response to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?”
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
