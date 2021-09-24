‘God loves a cheerful giver.” (2 Corinthians 9:7) One of the things we humans should do is give heartfelt thanks to God for everything every day.
Philippians 4:6-7 teaches us: “… but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” Did you catch the reason for giving thanks to God in Philippians 4:7? When we focus on thanking God, we will have peace. It’s what we really want: Peace of mind and our hearts protected.
Psalm 100:4 tells us to “Enter his gates with thanksgiving … .” Why not start your prayer by thanking God for all the blessing he has bestowed upon us?
“Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good” (Psalm 136:1). We need to give thanks to God just because he is good. We have a bright spot in all of our days because of His goodness. We should focus on his goodness while we are thanking Him.
We need to be grateful for the each and every thing that God has done, not only for us personally, but for mankind. Start your day with thanking God. Stop in the middle of the day and thank God. End your day with giving God thanks for everything.
