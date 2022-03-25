Did you know that working is a gift from God? Ecclesiastes 3:13 says this: “That every one may eat and drink, and find satisfaction in all his toil-this is the gift of God.” The definition of toil is to work hard and long.
There are two other gifts listed in that scripture-eat and drink. Before we eat and drink, we need to thank God for the gift of food and drink. Jesus taught us this in Luke 22:19: “And he took bread, gave thanks and broke it, and gave it to them, saying, ‘This is my body given for you; do this in remembrance of me.’”
Ecclesiastes 3:14 teaches us: “I know that everything God does will endure forever, nothing can be added to it and nothing taken from it. God does it so that men will revere him.” God wants us to appreciate all that he has given us, and all that he will do for us in the future. In 1 Corinthians 2:9: “However, as it is written: ‘No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has conceived what God has prepared for those who love him.’” How exciting! We cannot imagine the great gifts that awaits those who love God.
He has given us the gift of the Bible. In it, we are encouraged to read it, so that we may get to know him. As we get to know him, we observe his commandments and do what he says. Joshua 1:8: “Keep this Book of the Law always on your lips; meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do everything written in it. Then you will be prosperous and successful.”
Prayer is a gift. God listens to our prayers. “We know that God does not listen to sinners. He listens to the godly person who does his will” John 9:31.
Until next time: work hard, enjoy the fruits of your labor, thank God for the blessing he has given you, and think about the blessings God has for you now and in the future. Above all, remember that God listens to the prayers of the people who do his will. Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
